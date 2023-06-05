This past week at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, residents and staff waved goodbye to May and hello to June. The week started out with the Eureka AC Single group and friends from all of the country coming together to sing for the residents.
On May 29, which doubled as Memorial Day, residents remembered the men and women who served and are no longer with us. They learned about the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial and how graves of the fallen are adopted by individuals so that they receive flowers with more regularity. Later, residents also relaxed in the courtyard with pink lemonade and played bingo. On Tuesday, May 30, church, Bible trivia, a sing-a-long and a small church group came in to volunteer and made campfire s’mores and also shared stories and songs. On Wednesday, the men met for coffee, enjoyed accordion music, reminisced about school graduations and more. On Thursday, residents helped to color a large flag banner and used it to decorate one of the Home’s bulletin boards. They also enjoyed some cookies and stories, played some bingo, and enjoyed the weather. On Friday, there was a trip to Germantown Hills and Metamora along with the enjoyment of homemade bread and rhubarb jam during cooking club, exercise, played some games and visited over fresh popcorn and soda.
Best Breakfast Casserole (Hash Browns & Eggs)
Ingredients
1 (2 pound) package frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed
1 pound pork sausage
1 small onion, diced
5 eggs
½ cup milk
½ teaspoon onion powder
⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
salt and ground black pepper to taste
12 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Grease an 8-inch square pan, add hash brown potatoes and arrange in an even layer. Place sausage and onion in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir until the sausage is browned and crumbled, about 10 minutes and drain.
Meanwhile, whisk eggs, milk, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper together in a large bowl until well combined, pour over the potatoes and sprinkle with 1/2 of the cheddar cheese. Add sausage mixture on top and sprinkle with remaining Cheddar. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake in the preheated oven for an hour. Remove foil, return casserole to the oven and bake then insert a knife into the center comes out clean for about 10 minutes. Let stand for five minutes before ready to serve.