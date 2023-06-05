On May 29, which doubled as Memorial Day, residents remembered the men and women who served and are no longer with us. They learned about the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial and how graves of the fallen are adopted by individuals so that they receive flowers with more regularity. Later, residents also relaxed in the courtyard with pink lemonade and played bingo. On Tuesday, May 30, church, Bible trivia, a sing-a-long and a small church group came in to volunteer and made campfire s’mores and also shared stories and songs. On Wednesday, the men met for coffee, enjoyed accordion music, reminisced about school graduations and more. On Thursday, residents helped to color a large flag banner and used it to decorate one of the Home’s bulletin boards. They also enjoyed some cookies and stories, played some bingo, and enjoyed the weather. On Friday, there was a trip to Germantown Hills and Metamora along with the enjoyment of homemade bread and rhubarb jam during cooking club, exercise, played some games and visited over fresh popcorn and soda.