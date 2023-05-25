Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This week at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, residents and staff celebrated National Nursing Home week with a theme of “Cultivating Kindness.” The Home was filled with gardening display,s from an overturned wheelbarrow with flowers to a rustic garden bench and water feature, a floral trellis, and a pinwheel display.

On Monday, the week started out with men’s coffee, a garden drive to several gardens and a tour of Stoneleaf Nursery, bingo and singers. For staff, Monday was National Chocolate Chip Day, and 10 names were drawn to win two dozen chocolate chip cookies each. All staff and visitors could pick up a bag of chocolate chip cookies from Caleri’s bakery.

Tuesday was a day for edible dirt cups. Residents made their own to enjoy and staff and visitors were welcome to pick out dirt cups made by the dietary staff from a fridge in the down west entrance. Also on Tuesday, residents competed in Bible trivia, enjoyed live music and worshipped during a church service.

Wednesday was the sausage and pancake breakfast for staff. Residents made doily flowers and shared their singing voices during open mic Karaoke. Thursday was green and floral dress-up day. For residents on Thursday, we had visitors from Mrs. King’s second grade class and we all worked on painting flower pots and preparing some dirt and seeds for the kids to give to their moms as a late Mother’s Day gift. Residents also took some time for some reminiscing about gardening, playing some bingo and enjoying an outdoor concert in the evening. Staff on Thursday took some time for some fire extinguisher training as well as to pick out their flower, gift card, and ice cream gift from the Home.

On Friday, while the rain kept us all from eating outside we were still able to enjoy a grilled meal: burgers, potato salad, fruit, brownies, coleslaw, and baked beans. Residents also learned about gardening from Master Gardener Jaci Dixon through the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Extension. It was a wonderful National Nursing Home Week of celebrating “Cultivating Kindness.”

One Pot Tortellini Bake

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

1 (28 ounce) jar marinara sauce

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 cup water

¼ cup Cabernet Sauvignon (or other dry red wine)

1 (16 ounce) package tortellini

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, cubed

4 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and cook until brown and crumbly, 5 to 10 minutes. Add Italian seasoning, salt, and granulated garlic; mix to combine.

Stir in marinara sauce, diced tomatoes with liquid, water, and red wine until well combined. Reduce heat to low; add tortellini and cook until warmed through, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Add cream cheese to tortellini mixture and stir gently to blend; sprinkle mozzarella cheese over the surface.

Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Serve immediately.