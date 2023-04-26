The week started off with men's coffee hour, a spelling bee, and music as well as a butter-making open house. Residents helped make and flavor different butters. The group's overall favorite was the strawberry butter.

Tuesday, residents played some games, worshipped during a Reflections church service, met for Resident Council, and did some devotions. Wednesday was a day for cooking, charades, painting and more. Thursday was the KFC dine-in, which allowed residents to order in KFC chicken for lunch; they also volunteered and packed snack packs for the kids, worked on some pin wheel crafts, read some stories, and played some bingo.

The week ended with making homemade bird-seed, some fun with some baby goats and music by the Washington Apostolic Christian Young Group.

One-Pan Tomato & Spinach Chicken Pasta

10 ounces boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

¼ cup red wine

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano, undrained

1 cup Swanson® Chicken Broth

4 ounces uncooked penne pasta

¾ cup water

4 cups baby spinach

Season the chicken as desired. Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook until well browned, stirring often. Remove the chicken from the skillet.

Add the onion to the skillet and cook until tender-crisp, stirring occasionally. Add the wine and heat to a boil, stirring to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet.

Stir in the tomatoes, Swanson Chicken Broth, penne, and water; heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium. Cook for 10 minutes or until the penne is tender, stirring occasionally. Return the chicken to the skillet. Cook for two minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Stir in the spinach and cook for one minute or until the spinach is wilted.