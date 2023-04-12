The first week of April was filled with plans for Easter and our Good Friday dinner here at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. On Monday, the men visited over coffee, we joked around about April Fool’s Day and pranks around the world, played some bingo, and enjoyed some violin music. Tuesday after a church service, we played some games, competed in trivia, and listened to singers. Wednesday, we dyed Easter eggs, backed cookies, had a sing-a-long, learned some history, and read the Easter story in the bible. Thursday, we made dipped peeps, helped with table decorations, petted some bunny visitors, learned about Easter around the world, and listened to some stories. Friday was our Good Friday lunch followed by an afternoon church service.