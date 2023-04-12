The first week of April was filled with plans for Easter and our Good Friday dinner here at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. On Monday, the men visited over coffee, we joked around about April Fool’s Day and pranks around the world, played some bingo, and enjoyed some violin music. Tuesday after a church service, we played some games, competed in trivia, and listened to singers. Wednesday, we dyed Easter eggs, backed cookies, had a sing-a-long, learned some history, and read the Easter story in the bible. Thursday, we made dipped peeps, helped with table decorations, petted some bunny visitors, learned about Easter around the world, and listened to some stories. Friday was our Good Friday lunch followed by an afternoon church service.
Texas Coleslaw
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 medium head green cabbage, rinsed and very thinly sliced
- 1 large carrot, shredded
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 2 radishes, sliced
Directions
Whisk together mayonnaise, lime juice, cumin, cayenne, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add cabbage, carrot, green onions, and radishes and stir until well-combined. Chill at least 1 hour before serving.