This past week at the AC Home kicked off on Monday, July 24, as the men visited during coffee hour, residents played bingo, some played scrabble and before it got too hot, they relaxed in the courtyards. The next day, residents took part in a worship service, competed in Bible trivia, played some games and enjoyed the musical talents of The Lesters along treats courtesy of Caleri’s.

On Wednesday, July 26, residents baked muffins, reminisced, shared stories and relaxed inside away from the heat. The following day, residents embarked on an early morning shopping trip and drive to the county 4-H fair, shucked sweet corn, snapped garden beans and played bingo. On Friday, residents relaxed with some organ music, played games and enjoyed some fresh popped popcorn inside.

Quick and Easy Home Fries

Ingredients

3 medium cubed russet potatoes

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Rinse potato cubes with cold water and drain well. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Place potatoes in the skillet and season with salt and pepper; mix well. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Remove the lid and cook, turning frequently, until brown and crisp on all sides for 10 more minutes.