This past week at the Apostolic Christian Home started off with a few relaxing games of Rummy Cube. On July 3, certified nursing assistant Amber Edwards and her mother brought in artificial flowers and helped the residents to make beautiful floral displays for their rooms. The evening wrapped up with a bit of holiday trivia.

On Independence Day, residents enjoyed the town parade from the front parking lot and a couple even rode on the Home’s float as part of it. In the afternoon, residents were tested on Bible knowledge with some trivia, played bingo and baked strawberry muffins. On Wednesday, residents learned about the holiday celebration in Washington D.C., and also watched highlights of the show along with a sing-a-long.

On Thursday, which was also National Fried Chicken Day, everyone enjoyed some chicken from the local Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) along with potato salad, watermelon and ice cream. In the afternoon, Kayla Metzger and her children brought their four-week-old puppies and five-day old twin baby goats for some cuddle time. That evening concluded with cookies and stories. On Friday, the morning was filled with organ music, while the afternoon consisted of popcorn and stories in the courtyard.

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

Ingredients

Sauce:

⅔ cup fresh orange juice

⅓ cup fresh lemon juice

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

½ teaspoon grated orange zest

½ teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Salad:

2 cups cubed fresh pineapple

2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced

3 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced

3 sliced bananas

2 peeled and sectioned oranges

1 cup seedless grapes

2 cups blueberries

Directions

For the sauce, bring orange juice, lemon juice, brown sugar, orange zest and lemon zest to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly thickened for about minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Set aside to cool. For the salad, layer fruit in a large, clear glass bowl in this order: pineapple, strawberries, kiwi fruit, bananas, oranges, grapes and blueberries. Pour cooled sauce over fruit, cover and refrigerate for three to four hours before serving.