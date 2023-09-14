On Sept. 4, residents observed Labor Day with a what’s my job guessing game and also looked at how the workplace has changed over the decades.

On Sept. 5, residents attended a worship service, had Bible trivia and played bingo.

On Sept. 6, games took place in the morning and in the afternoon the Peoria Area Senior Citizen Band came and performed.

On Sept. 7, the Eureka Public Library hosted a share your story event. Residents also made yarn apple crafts, played bingo and enjoyed cookies and stories.

On Friday, the Cooking Club made apple crisp, while Kayla Metzger and her family brought in young goats for the residents to cuddle. In the evening, an Experience Eureka was held and pulled pork sliders and chips were provided along with live music performed by the volunteers and the baby grand piano.

Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

Ingredients

½ cup diced zucchini

½ cup diced summer squash

½ cup diced mushrooms

½ cup diced cauliflower

½ cup diced asparagus

½ cup diced sweet red pepper

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon seasoning or more to taste

Directions

Gather all ingredients. Preheat the air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit.

Add zucchini, squash, mushrooms, cauliflower, asparagus, red pepper, oil, salt, pepper and desired seasoning to a large bowl. Toss to coat.

Arrange in a single layer in the fryer basket. Cook and stir halfway through in the preheated air fryer until tender crisp, or for about 10 minutes. Serve hot.