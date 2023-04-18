This week at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, we went for several drives around the area. Had Bible study in the beginning of the week. Enjoyed the musical talents of the Zach Anderson Family. Played some bingo and tested our knowledge of the Bible during Bible Trivia. Listened to Liane Smith play the Baby Grand. Made sock bunnies and a skillet full of Peeps s'mores.

Dru Smith came and shared reflections about her time in Africa and her work with street kids. The Congerville Apostolic Christian Faith Singers came by and sang with the residents. We also enjoyed the musical talents of Bob and Mike on the guitar and mandolin. We made banana muffins. Had some furry friend time in the courtyard, and much much more.

Seven-Layer Taco Dip

Ingredients

1 (16 ounce) can refried beans

1 (1 ounce) package taco seasoning mix

1 (16 ounce) container sour cream

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (16 ounce) jar salsa

1 large tomato, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 bunch chopped green onions

1 small head iceberg lettuce, shredded

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 (6 ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

Mix sour cream and cream cheese in a medium bowl; spread over refried beans.

Top with salsa. Layer tomato, bell pepper, green onions, and lettuce over top.

Sprinkle over cheddar cheese and garnish with black olives.