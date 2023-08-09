U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic

The University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will sponsor a plant clinic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14. Those with questions in the areas of gardening, landscape and unidentified plant or insect samples can get free advice from the experts. No registration is required.

History of Lake Eureka

A second presentation of the history of Lake Eureka will be available on the library’s You Tube channel at 1 p.m. on Aug. 23. Those interested can re-explore why the lake was created in 1941 along with the improvements made over the years and its recreational use. The program also touches on the tragic drownings that led to the prohibition of swimming as well as the creation of the Eureka Rescue Squad.