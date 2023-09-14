Plant clinic

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will sponsor the last plant clinic of the season this Monday, Sept. 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems as well unidentified plant and insect samples and receive free information and advice. No registration is required.

Art for kids

Local artist Jen Johnson will teach a series of art classes for middle school students this month, with the first one at 6:30 p.m. Monday involving cardboard tube relief sculptures.

It will be available for those in fifth through eighth grades. Space is limited and registration is required.

Mixed media art

Local artist Sharon Somers will make a stop on Sept. 21 for an autumn adult mixed media art class. It will start at 6 p.m.

Participants will make a gorgeous piece of art to take home by using watercolor, stamping and collage techniques. All supplies will be provided.

Cost is $40 per person and registration closes at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Michigan lighthouses

Laura Keyes will share her experiences of lighthouses, especially those on Lake Michigan at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

Keyes holds a master’s degree in library studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

It is free, but individuals must register before 4 p.m. Sept. 25.

The library is located at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, call 309-467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.