Program in a bag on tap

A new program in a bag for adults is set and it will be a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Pollinator Watering Station. It involves a craft, book list and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk as of July 27 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Carle Health Wellmobile to make a visit

The Carle Health Wellmobile will make a stop from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on July 28. Individuals can get free blood pressure check along with cholesterol, glucose and pulse oximetry screenings. An eight- to 12-hour fast is required for any cholesterol and glucose portion of the screening.

It is also recommended to drink 16 ounces of water or more beforehand. Individuals should take any prescription medications as prescribed.

The screenings are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The library is at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, call (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.