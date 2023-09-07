Mystery Book Club

The Mystery Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11. The group explores different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. Next week the club will discuss new mysteries and thrillers.

Garden program

Nick Frillman, University of Illinois Extension local foods systems and small farms educator, will talk at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, about soil disinfestation and pickup of produce, cleaning of garden equipment, fertility management for the coming year, crop rotation, overwintering cover crop, spring cover crop termination, and variety selections for next year based on disease pressure.

Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch will also be in attendance to introduce the program. Registration is required and should be done before 4 p.m. Friday.

AARP Smart Driver

A smart driver program affiliated with the American Association for Retired Persons is planned for 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The class focuses on refreshing participants’ knowledge of local driving laws and regulations, introducing new laws, driving concepts and changes in automobiles, roadways and traffic over the past decade. It also includes information on the effect of medications, drugs and alcohol on the ability to drive safely.

The class is designed for drivers over the age of 50 and also provides exercise recommendations for remaining agile, mobile and strong enough to properly drive a vehicle safely.

Participants who complete the two-day course may be entitled to a discount on auto liability insurance. This discount runs for three years, after which the participant must retake the class to renew the discount.

The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Space is limited and sign up goes until 4 p.m. Monday.

The library is at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, contact them at (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.