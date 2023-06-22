BLOOMINGTON – A scrapbooking day will take place July 6 at the McLean County Extension office, located at 1615 Commerce Parkway. There will be two sessions with one from 9 to 11 a.m. and the other from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Those ages 8 to 18 can participate and should sign up for one session and not both. To register, contact Katie Buckley at (309) 663-8306 or kbuckley@illinois.edu.
Scrapbooking event set
