EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place this Tuesday, July 18, at noon at Dickinson Commons, which is located on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. After that, the installation of officers for 2023-24 will take place.
Rotary to place new officers
