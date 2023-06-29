EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place this Tuesday, July 11, at noon in the social center building of Maple Lawn. Lunch will be provided. Afterward, they will assist with the welcome for “The Wall That Hurts” exhibit that is expected to arrive around 1:30 p.m.
Rotary to meet at Maple Lawn
