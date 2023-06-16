EUREKA – The Rotary Club’s weekly meeting will take place Tuesday, June 27, at noon at Dickinson Commons, which is located on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be Amber Jones, who will discuss the topic of dementia.
