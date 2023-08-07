EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, at noon at Dickinson Commons, which is located on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be EC football coach Kurt Barth, who will give a preview of the upcoming season.
Rotary to hold meeting
