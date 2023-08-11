EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place Tuesday, Aug. 22, at noon at Dickinson Commons, which is located on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be Jeremy LaKosh, who will discuss the strategic plan with Maple Lawn.
Rotary to hold meeting
