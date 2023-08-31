EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place Tuesday Sept. 12 at noon at Dickinson Commons, which is located on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. President Amber Jones, who takes over Tim Funderburk, will also make a presentation to a representative from Meals on Wheels as part of a barrel recipient.
