EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place Tuesday Sept. 19 at noon at Dickinson Commons, which is located on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be Doug Wuethrich, who will discuss the county’s high school CEO program.
Rotary to hold meeting
