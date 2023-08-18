EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, at noon at Dickinson Commons, which is located on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be Karen Fyke, who is with the Woodford County Historical Society.
Rotary to hold meeting
