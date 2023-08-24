EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place Tuesday Sept. 5 at noon at Dickinson Commons, which is located on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. The Rotary’s Amber Jones will discuss the President’s Project.
Rotary to hold meeting
