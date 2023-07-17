EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place Tuesday, July 25, at noon at the Eureka Christian Church. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be Lori Warfel of Bittner’s Eureka Locker.
Rotary to hold meeting
