EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place this Tuesday, Aug. 1, at noon at the Eureka Christian Church. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be Kevin Singletary, who will give an introduction to the new Victory Home Care program at the Apostolic Christian Church.
Rotary to hold meeting
