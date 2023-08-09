EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Dickinson Commons on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be EC football coach Kurt Barth, who will give a preview of the upcoming season.
Rotary lunch to host Eureka College coach
