Roanoke receives federal dollars

ROANOKE - A total of $135,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has been received and another $135,000 is in store for 2022. That is what the village board heard during Monday night's meeting.

According to board president Mike Smith, local officials have submitted limited documentation to be awarded the money, which must be earmarked for certain projects, some of which are COVID-related.

“We are still looking for clarification (about certain uses),” said Smith at the meeting.

Among the uses the village may use the money for are waste water and storm water-related maintenance projects. One could involve repairs at the lagoon, but the board is still waiting to determine what exactly needs to be done to meet the requirements set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

