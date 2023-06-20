ROANOKE — RB Preschool at Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke is taking orders for farm fresh Southern Illinois peaches.

Place orders by July 23 by calling 309-712-7491 or 309-923-5251. Leave a message with a callback number if no one answers.

The cost will be $40 per half-bushel.

Prepay by check or money order. Make it payable to RB Preschool and mail it to Trinity Lutheran Church-Preschool, P.O. 268 202 W. Lincoln St., Roanoke, IL 61561.

Orders will be available for pickup from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at the church parking lot.