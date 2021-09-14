Roanoke hears complaints about speeding

ROANOKE - At a Sept. 7 meeting, the village board heard concerns about vehicles speeding while in the process of either entering or exiting the southeast side.

Resident April Wagner noted it has become problematic and unsafe in the neighborhood, which has endangered both children and the elderly. She also presented a signed petition to request assistance in efforts to enforce the speed limits.

“We are here for our citizens’ safety,” Wagner said. “There is more traffic going faster…something needs to be to stop dangerous drivers.”

The area includes South Main and East Front Streets, which are southern and easterly points in the village. It is 25 miles per hour on Front and 30 along Main.

See full article on Sept. 16 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0