Roanoke going ahead with lighting project

ROANOKE - The village board will proceed with its downtown decorative lighting project even though the timeline has been moved up from the original plan.

The board had planned to finance the project by way of increment means, which would save money to implement the plan. However, the timeline was moved up when the village became part of a county project to replace sidewalks downtown via funds from the county’s now defunct Revolving Loan Fund (RLF).

The village plans to add decorative light poles along the downtown sidewalks and has acquired the posts at no cost. But, conduit and electrical wiring needs to be installed before the county replaces the sidewalks so new ones would not have to be torn up for the lighting.

“We’re looking at a half million dollar project. I do not know if the timing is perfect, but it’s been pushed up by the RLF project,” commented board president Mike Smith during Monday night's meeting.

In addition, Bob Gillson will resign his seat on the board, effective Dec. 31. He cited job and personal commitments that have resulted in constraints on his time to serve on the board. Gillson’s term expires in 2023.

