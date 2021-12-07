 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Roanoke going ahead with lighting project

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

ROANOKE - The village board will proceed with its downtown decorative lighting project even though the timeline has been moved up from the original plan.

The board had planned to finance the project by way of increment means, which would save money to implement the plan. However, the timeline was moved up when the village became part of a county project to replace sidewalks downtown via funds from the county’s now defunct Revolving Loan Fund (RLF).

The village plans to add decorative light poles along the downtown sidewalks and has acquired the posts at no cost. But, conduit and electrical wiring needs to be installed before the county replaces the sidewalks so new ones would not have to be torn up for the lighting.

“We’re looking at a half million dollar project. I do not know if the timing is perfect, but it’s been pushed up by the RLF project,” commented board president Mike Smith during Monday night's meeting.

In addition, Bob Gillson will resign his seat on the board, effective Dec. 31. He cited job and personal commitments that have resulted in constraints on his time to serve on the board. Gillson’s term expires in 2023.

See full article on Dec. 9 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge: Evidence can be used in fire

Judge: Evidence can be used in fire

EUREKA – Prosecutors in a murder and arson case against an 11-year-old boy will be allowed to use evidence from the mobile home trailer destro…

Two resign from county board

Two resign from county board

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board will need to replace two members. Barry Logan recently submitted his resignation after 10 years due to an i…

Duo tied to burglary ring

Duo tied to burglary ring

LE ROY – On Friday afternoon, the LeRoy Police Department announced two Normal residents have been on burglary and ammunition charges. Accordi…

From around the county

From around the county

Reifsteck on the verge of a milestone: Bob Reifsteck is nearing 50 years in the grocery profession. He roots go back to growing up on a farm n…

Red Shed offers homesteading

Red Shed offers homesteading

EUREKA - It’s reminiscent of actor Billy Crystal’s cattle drive experience in the film “City Slickers.” But this time, the experience is homes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News