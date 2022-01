ROANOKE - At Monday night's meeting, the village board appointed Tony Bond as a new member. He replaces Bob Gillson, whose resignation became official this past Friday. Bond will fill the remainder of Gillson's term, which expires in 2023.

Bond has resided in the village since 2017, is married and the father of three sons. He is looking forward to serving on the board.

“Hopefully, I can be useful,” Bond said.

