Roanoke creates committee

  • Updated
ROANOKE - At a Jan. 17 meeting, the village board approved the addition of a personnel committee. Bob Knepp was named chair, while Wilmer Blunier and Kirby Wagner were appointed committee members.

The committee will be used to discuss personnel-related matters and assist with issues that may come up between board meetings. In asking for the committee addition, board president Mike Smith noted he would like some additional input on personnel matters he had been handling on his own. He also indicated an increased number of employees as reasons to form the committee.

