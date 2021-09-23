 Skip to main content
Roanoke approves payment for concrete work

  • Updated
ROANOKE - At Monday night's meeting, the village board agreed toward the first payment of $103,780.20 to Pontiac-based Opperman Construction for recent work done on the construction of a motorcycle course at the Secretary of State’s office in addition to work done on the new parking lot, sidewalks and curbs.

“It is not 100 percent yet,” said board member Jerry Hasler about the project. “It’s about 78 percent of what was awarded. The asphalting is not included yet.”

