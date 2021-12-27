 Skip to main content
Roanoke adopts levy

  • Updated
ROANOKE - At a Dec. 20 meeting, the village board passed a levy that is slightly less than five percent higher than last year. They appropriated about $2.4 million and approved a total levy of $199,975.

The Equalized Assessed Valuation (EAV) increased by about $300,000. Levies for IMRF and Social Security remained about the same and the garbage levy was assessed at the maximum. The levy for General Corporate is used to pay utilities.

The village has not levied for everything it could in all categories, as they chose instead to rely on income from sales tax to hold down the amount of income requested from property tax.

