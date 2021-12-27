Roanoke adopts levy

ROANOKE - At a Dec. 20 meeting, the village board passed a levy that is slightly less than five percent higher than last year. They appropriated about $2.4 million and approved a total levy of $199,975.

The Equalized Assessed Valuation (EAV) increased by about $300,000. Levies for IMRF and Social Security remained about the same and the garbage levy was assessed at the maximum. The levy for General Corporate is used to pay utilities.

The village has not levied for everything it could in all categories, as they chose instead to rely on income from sales tax to hold down the amount of income requested from property tax.

See full article on Dec. 30 Woodford County Journal newsstands

