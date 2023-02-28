MINONK – The Minonk Chocolate Company, located at 551 N. Chestnut St., is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week. The Woodford County candy store’s rich history spans more than a century, as it started in 1915 when it opened as the Princess Sweet Shop. Its creators, the Paloumpis family, brought a tradition of candy-making when they settled in Minonk — one that current owner Zach Meyer seeks to continue today.

“I do think our caramel is really hard to beat,” said Meyer, who took over the business in September ’21.

Top sellers include caramel apples, available in September and October; whips, which are chocolate-covered caramel on a stick; snappers, a treat that combines milk chocolate, caramel and pecans; various items that feature mint, toffee or caramel and the assorted box, which contains one of every candy made at the factory.

“All of our ingredients are really fresh,” Meyer said. “All of our candy, depending on what it is, has been made the month prior or even week prior. I think that’s the biggest difference, just the freshness and the quality is what makes it different.”

The Paloumpis family operated the business as the Princess Sweet Shop until ’76 when new owners Duane and Ivanelle Cunningham re-named it Cunningham Candies. The couple operated it until ‘93, when sisters Christie Ruestman and Cindy Meyer took over. They are Zach Meyer’s aunt and mother, respectively. In ‘15, the name was changed to Minonk Chocolate Co. and the business moved to its current location across the street from its former home.

