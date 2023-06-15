EUREKA – After a quarter-century, Eureka Public Library Director Ann Reeves has decided to retire. The board of trustees will sponsor an open house for her, which will take place this Monday, June 26 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at their outdoor pavilion. The community is invited to attend and refreshments will be provided. Reeves began on a part-time basis in 1998 in interlibrary loans. She then worked as the circulation supervisor at Melick Library, located on the Eureka College campus. While there, she started work on a master’s degree in library and information services from Dominican University, River Forest. In May 2007, Reeves returned to the EPL and worked on program coordination, interlibrary loans, marketing and cataloging. After she completed her master’s, Reeves was named an assistant director in December of ’08 and director six years later. The library has seen many positive changes during Reeves’ tenure. Among them was the addition of a handicapped-accessible elevator in ‘17. In just six months, Reeves organized and completed an elevated reading campaign that raised over $80,000 to help finance the installation of an elevator. This allowed full accessibility to the downstairs children’s area for those individuals unable to go up and down stairs.