Redefining the ‘American Dream’

EUREKA – Kouri Marshall sees his alma mater as a transformative place and hopes it can encourage leadership in the students there now.

Marshall was the 2023 keynote speaker for Eureka College’s Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration Thursday evening. He graduated from EC in 2005 and has gone on to a career in politics and advocacy. He indicated Eureka was the perfect fit for Marshall. He had looked at some larger schools that included Morehouse University in Atlanta, Ga., Howard University in Washington. D.C., Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and Illinois State University in Normal. The smaller size of EC ended up being good for him, as it gave him more chances to interact with his professors and find leadership roles on campus.

“I was eating dinner and lunch with my professors,” he said.

A guidance counselor from Marshall’s high school in Peoria had taken a job at EC and told him he thought the college would be a nice fit for his academic and life goals.

“He was 100% right,” Marshall said.

While at Eureka, Marshall was involved in the College Democrats, served as president of the Black Student Union and wrote for the college’s newspaper, “The Pegasus.” He also held on-campus jobs with residential life.

His time at EC helped sharpen his skills in particular writing. Marshall has gone on to a varied career, where those writing skills have come in handy. He worked in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office as chief of staff to a Cook County commissioner and was the state director for President Barack Obama’s re-election. Outside of government and elections, he was executive director of the progressive organization Democratic GAIN and is now director of state and local government relations central region for the Chamber of Progress. He joined Eureka’s board of trustees in ‘22.

“We are exceedingly proud to count Kouri Marshall among the amazing alumni of Eureka College,” said Eureka President Jamel Wright in the news release. “(…) His success in leadership and service is a true testament to the statement that you can truly begin here and go anywhere.”

Marshall hoped the audience took away a message of looking toward a new, more humble model of leadership, one exemplified by King. Drawing on King’s “Drum Major Instinct Sermon,” based on Mark 10, he urged students to consider a new approach to the American Dream, one based in improvement for all and not on material accumulation.

“I think that somewhere along the line, in our country, we conflated the American Dream with material goods,” he said.

Rather, he hopes students look at the American Dream as a way to improve opportunity for all.

“We have a duty to call out injustice,” he said.

Marshall also ties that back to Eureka’s most famous alumnus, former President Ronald Reagan. Despite some political differences, Marshall mentioned he appreciates some of what Reagan was fighting for such as moving toward warming with the Soviet Union and urging the superpower to dismantle the Berlin Wall.

Like Reagan, Marshall feels that attending EC was one of the best decisions of his life.

“It’s a tremendous honor and opportunity to be invited (…) to a place that I love so much,” he concluded.