Red Shed offers homesteading

EUREKA - It’s reminiscent of actor Billy Crystal’s cattle drive experience in the film “City Slickers.” But this time, the experience is homesteading and it's inside the Woodford County boundaries.

Local farmers Chad and Sarah Fleck are inviting city dwellers and others to “lean into your inner homesteader,” as part of their new short-term rental property called The Red Shed at Red River Farms, located four miles east of town. They began to operate the eight-acre property in 2018.

But, their recent purchase of an adjoining four acres came with a bonus: a red, two-level, 2,300-square-foot metal pole “shouse,” which is a combination of a shop and a house. The couple reside there with their five children.

“We wondered, ‘Oh, what do we do with the house?’” Chad Fleck said. The answer: “Let’s make a farm experience short-term rental.”

