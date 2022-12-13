 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recycling program is ‘win-win’ for environment, area residents, ADDWC

DOING GOOD BY MOTHER EARTH

An individual affiliated with the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County (ADDWC) prepares to recycle various items (Provided photo).

EUREKA – Are you recycling? If not, Roger Crow wants to know why.  

“Most children can tell you at least one benefit of recycling because it’s instilled in them from a young age,” noted Crow, who is the Senior Director of Vocational Services at the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County (ADDWC). 

Crow knows the benefits by heart: “Conserving natural resources by using less raw material, helping to prevent pollution, saving water, saving production and energy costs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, creating more landfill space and helping the economy by creating jobs.”  

According to Crow, approximately 25 individuals in the vocational program process all the materials that come through the doors at ADDWC. The nonprofit organization has processed approximately one million pounds of material on an annual basis for a decade. It does not use high-efficiency automation for sorting material. It’s all meticulously hand sorted. Baling machines are used for plastics and cardboard, but the materials are loaded by hand. 

