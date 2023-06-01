rolls for Roanoke-Benson High School students for the recently completed second semester. The high honor roll (straight As) is first followed by the regular one (As and Bs). These appear by class:
High honor roll
Senior: Isaiah Beyer, Amanda Durand, Jaycee Kearfott, Tim Kennell, Marley Leman, Daniel Moser, Aliya Sauder and Lexi Weldon
Juniors: Lauren Crumrine, Addy Heineke, Nick Hoffman, Nolan Hunter, Connor Reifsteck and Reese Sauder
Sophomore: Jackson Beer, Samantha Bertschi, Audrey Blunier, Mary Goett, Elly Heineke, Abby Hodel, Annie Hodel, Anna Hummel and Gracie Vinyard
First-year: Avery Alford, Trenton Beer, Theo Bertschi, Josie Delagrange, Halle Fischer, Brianna Harms, Mackenzie Knepp, Jonah Sauder and Jude Zeller
Honor roll
Senior: Emmi Knepp, Brock Magnuson, DJ Norman and Ellsworth Schirer
Junior: Madison Kearfott, Maggie Luginbuhl, Claire Monge, Lilly Oliveri and Emalynn Tolan
Sophomore: Tucker Bond, Avery Delagrange, Kaylie Dennison, Josh Kennell, Cassie Oltman, Lea Schuster, Brianna Turner and Lyla Unzicker
First-year: Sophie Beyer, Wyatt Brown, Amanda Feazel, Javin Feucht, Paisley Fritz, Kaden Harms, Leyton Harms, Haley Hodel, Levi Jenkins, Henry Koehler and Jackson Rassi