BLOOMINGTON – A McLean County prosecutor will be bumped up to an associate judge position in the 11th judicial circuit in a couple weeks. Assistant State's Attorney Mary Koll has been appointed to fill the vacancy left by Associate Judge Robert Travers, who has decided to retire. This was announced by Chief Judge Casey Costigan. Koll will be sworn in by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White on July 14 at 3 p.m. at the McLean County Law & Justice Center.

Koll is honored by the circuit judges placed in her and grateful for the opportunity to serve the public, as she looks forward to the challenges the new role will bring.

In his announcement, Costigan noted the circuit judges are "thrilled" to have someone of Koll’s merits join them.

“She has proven herself time and again to have the knowledge, skills and temperament to be an excellent judge,” he said.

Koll, who is a Peoria native, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Illinois College of Law. Additional academic honors include the Order of the Coif. She was also on the U of I Law Review and served as notes and comments editor from 2009 to ‘10. After law school, she worked for the Macon Co. State’s Attorney’s Office. In January ‘16, she joined the McLean Co. State’s Attorney’s Office, where she has prosecuted major felony cases. Her experience also includes training law enforcement in areas that include violent crime, domestic violence and elder abuse. Koll was appointed to the McLean County Officers Electoral Board in ‘22 and she is a founder and coordinator of the McLean Co. Coordinated Community Response Team, which is a multi-disciplinary unit that addresses family violence issues. Additionally, Koll is a co-chair of the East Central Illinois Fatality Review Team. She also volunteers with the Neighborhood Care Center of McLean Co. and its Neighborhood Market, a no-fee food pantry for rural residents, and in ‘18, Brightpoint, formerly the Children’s Home & Aid, presented the Purple Ribbon Award to Koll for being an outstanding community partner.

The 11th Circuit covers Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford Counties.

According to McLean Co. State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds, Koll’s departure is a huge loss. Yet, Reynolds, who was appointed to the post in September, is happy for Koll, who added that she will do an amazing job and deserves the judgeship. According to Reynolds, staffing levels are in a rough spot, as the office will be down by five attorneys once Koll leaves. The issue is not unique to McLean Co. In January, top prosecutors across the region had problems as s pertains to staffing specific offices. Nelson Bunn, executive director of the National District Attorneys Association, told Reuters last year that the problem extends across the country.

Locally, Reynolds indicated her office is getting more creative about recruitment and employment options. That includes reaching out to lawyers who might be available to work part-time and want more flexibility than the role traditionally provides.