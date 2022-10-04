 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposed monument to feature founding documents

AMERICAN HISTORY

A monument that features the Charters of Freedom, similar to the one pictured, is slated to be built at Eureka Lake by next spring (Photo provided).

EUREKA - When is the last time one read one of America’s founding documents? Most likely, not in a while. Mayor Eric Lind hopes to change that.  

Through a project called Charters of Freedom, Lind is working to bring to Woodford County a permanent installation featuring life-size replicas of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights. 

“The goal is to bring these historical documents to the people,” Lind said. “Many may not have the means or the opportunity to go see the actual documents housed in the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C.  

“To be able to view these documents life-size, just as you would see them in D.C., will be a great, meaningful experience.”   

See full article on Oct. 6 WC Journal newsstands

