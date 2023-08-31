EUREKA – The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will take place at noon Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Dickinson Commons on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided, and the Rotary’s Amber Jones will discuss the President’s Project.
President's Project topic of Rotary lunch
