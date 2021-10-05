Police patrol pays off in Roanoke

ROANOKE - Stepped up police patrols on the south side resulted in more traffic stops and written citations by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department in the month of September.

At Monday night's meeting, the village board heard from Marshall Smith of the WCSD, who noted there was 198 responses for service, including 50 traffic stops with 15 citations and 35 written warnings. He also gave the board a detailed report about the traffic stops made.

“We’re trying to address the neighborhood’s concerns,” Smith said.

Residents along South Main and East Front Streets recently presented a petition to the board to explain the problem of speeders coming into and out of the village and also requested them to take action to remedy the problem. Despite increased activity, Smith noted it is likely the problem will continue when there is not a police presence in that area.

