 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Photographer fulfills dream

  • Updated
HER OWN BOSS

NEW SPOT - Photographer Kara Carter poses in the studio she opened over the summer on the upper level of the Farm Bureau Building (Photo provided).

EUREKA -  A local photographer has found a new focus in a new place.

Kara Carter’s workspaces used to include the outdoors or her clients’ homes. But, since opening her photography studio this past summer, she has a space that benefits both her and her clients.

“I feel a lot more comfortable and in control of my clients’ experience when they come see me in my own space,” said Carter of the 170-square-foot studio on the upper level of the Farm Bureau Building at 117 W. Center St (U.S. Route 24). “Prior to that, I would work out of Airbnbs or in clients’ homes or I rented other studios in the area by the hour.”

Carter found the space she calls “perfect for my first studio” after inquiring on a local Facebook group page about any small commercial spaces to rent in town.

See full article on Jan. 20 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Building to receive facelift

Building to receive facelift

EUREKA - A building in the downtown business district is slated for a facelift after its owners were cited with an ordinance violation.

Kirkton to seek House seat

Kirkton to seek House seat

SPRINGFIELD – Mike Kirkton, a member of the Livingston County Board, has announced a bid for an open Illinois House seat. He is a Republican f…

New year, new laws

New year, new laws

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois lawmakers approved nearly 700 bills this legislative session — nearly 300 of which went into effect on New Year’s Day. …

Two appointed to county board

Two appointed to county board

EUREKA - At a meeting this past Tuesday, the Woodford County Board seated two new members. William Cardin II was chosen in District II to repl…

Roanoke fills open spot

Roanoke fills open spot

ROANOKE - At Monday night's meeting, the village board appointed Tony Bond as a new member. He replaces Bob Gillson, whose resignation became …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News