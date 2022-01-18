Photographer fulfills dream

Kara Carter’s workspaces used to include the outdoors or her clients’ homes. But, since opening her photography studio this past summer, she has a space that benefits both her and her clients.

“I feel a lot more comfortable and in control of my clients’ experience when they come see me in my own space,” said Carter of the 170-square-foot studio on the upper level of the Farm Bureau Building at 117 W. Center St (U.S. Route 24). “Prior to that, I would work out of Airbnbs or in clients’ homes or I rented other studios in the area by the hour.”