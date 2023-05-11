Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Executive Editor Allison Petty, who oversees news on a quartet of Central Illinois newspapers, has been named to the list of Editor & Publisher’s 2023 Editors Extraordinaire. She is in charge of The Pantagraph in Bloomington, Decatur Herald & Review, Journal Gazette/Times-Courier in Mattoon-Charleston and the Woodford County Journal in Eureka. E & P is an industry publication covering the news media industry.

"Allison represents the very best of our local news editors in Lee Enterprises," said Marc Chase, Midwest news director for Lee. "She’s steadfast in doing the right things for the right reasons to serve our valued readers and her fantastic staff.”

Petty was named one of Editor & Publisher's "25 Under 35" in 2018 and helped lead the Herald & Review to be recognized as one of the trade magazine's "10 That Do It Right" a year later. An Illinois native, Petty assumed her current position in March ‘22. Petty served as a reporter, digital projects editor and local news editor in Decatur and Bloomington and as Midwest digital editor for Lee Enterprises. She started at the Herald & Review in ‘10.

"I am extremely honored to be recognized alongside such a fantastic group of journalists," she said. "I have had the great fortune of learning from generous mentors and working with smart, passionate people committed to the future of local journalism in Central Illinois. I am deeply grateful."

