EUREKA – Those youth who want to learn all about pets can sign up for a workshop that is set for July 6 at the Extension Office, which is located at 109 E. Eureka Ave. It starts at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $5. To register, contact Blaine Troyer at (309) 467-3789 or btroy2@illinois.edu.
Pet workshop to be held
