EUREKA – The Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) has joined forces with www.gotsneakers.com in an effort to save the planet via a collection of old sneakers to recycle or reuse. Any pair can be dropped off at any of the following locations: Eureka College athletic department, Eureka Christian Church, Eureka High School, Eureka Public Library or Maple Lawn.
P.E.O to collect foot apparel
