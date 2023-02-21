GERMANTOWN HILLS – Sundays are not days of rest for Eryn Pearson. On a recent one, the Cats of Woodford County founder drove 40 minutes from her home in Elmwood to meet with new volunteer Claire Hohulin in town. Pearson and Hohulin then spent the next several hours en route to other stops in El Paso, Eureka and Metamora. The two women consoled a woman who could not afford to care for a stray cat about to give birth to a third litter of kittens, took the pregnant stray cat and an older kitten to a foster home, picked up other foster cats who were ready to be adopted, dropped off food and supplies to another foster home and met with a prospective adopter. Pearson was then off to Peoria, to deliver some cats to a PetSmart, from where the cats will hopefully soon be adopted.