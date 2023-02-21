GERMANTOWN HILLS – Sundays are not days of rest for Eryn Pearson. On a recent one, the Cats of Woodford County founder drove 40 minutes from her home in Elmwood to meet with new volunteer Claire Hohulin in town. Pearson and Hohulin then spent the next several hours en route to other stops in El Paso, Eureka and Metamora. The two women consoled a woman who could not afford to care for a stray cat about to give birth to a third litter of kittens, took the pregnant stray cat and an older kitten to a foster home, picked up other foster cats who were ready to be adopted, dropped off food and supplies to another foster home and met with a prospective adopter. Pearson was then off to Peoria, to deliver some cats to a PetSmart, from where the cats will hopefully soon be adopted.
“It’s like right down the assembly line,” said Pearson of the planned stops. “There is no doing cat rescue without coffee.”
Surprisingly for someone who pours hours, energy and her heart into cat rescue work, Pearson is not a fan of the felines. She first started to help cats two years ago when she was a member of the Minonk Police Department and responded to a report that someone was shooting stray cats. Having worked for other police departments, she assumed the first step was to call Animal Control, but soon learned the county's animal control does not handle cats.
See full article on Feb. 23 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands