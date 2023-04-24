BAYVIEW GARDENS – A 28-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday in western Woodford County. According to the Illinois State Police, shortly before 6 p.m., a 2008 blue Hyundai Accent was headed south on Route 26 two miles south of the village near Riverview Grade School, while a ‘17 gray Chevrolet Malibu was north at the same location. For unknown reasons, the Accent crossed the center line and struck the front of the Malibu.

The driver of the Accent, identified as Erica M. Johnson, 28, of Lacon, was pronounced dead at the scene by Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman. The driver of the Malibu, a 67-year-old man from Sobieski, Wis., was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, as was a front seat passenger, a 64-year-old woman, also of Sobieski. According to the ISP, two rear passengers, a 12-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy, were transported with minor injuries.

All four lanes of traffic reopened early Sunday morning around 12:25 a.m.