UMC to hold free concert today

EUREKA - The United Methodist Church will be host a free concert titled, "An Afternoon with Fanny Crosby" by Shawn Degenhart of Gospelfest Ministries of Washington. It will take today at 1 p.m. from the church, located at 208 S. Callender. Crosby, born in 1820, wrote more than 8,000 hymns and gospel songs before her death in 1915. Degenhart tells the story of her life in a beautiful rendition of her songs. Come prepared to sing along to many familiar hymns. A good will offering for Gospelfest Ministries will be taken. Gospelfest Ministries proclaims the name of Jesus Christ through music.

Rotary meeting set for next week

EUREKA – The weekly meeting of the Rotary Club will be held this Tuesday, May 2, at noon at Dickinson Commons on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be Robin Staudenmeier, who will be on hand to discuss the various activities of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO).

Voorhees to be recognized

EUREKA – Eldon Voorhees will celebrate a half-century as a District 140 employee with a majority as a custodian at Eureka Middle School. To honor him, an open house will take place May 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the school library. Refreshments will be served. If anyone is unable to attend, but would like to send him a congratulatory card, it can be dropped off or mailed to EMS, Attention Eldon’s 50th Celebration, 2005 S. Main St., Eureka, 61530. For more information on the open house, contact EMS Principal Kelly Nichols, (309) 467-3771 or e-mail kelly.nichols@district140.org.

Duo chosen to dean’s list

MINONK – Two local residents appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. The two are Hannah Kress and Lauren Tjaden. To be eligible, a student must maintain a grade point average of at least a 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and be enrolled full time.

PACC to celebrate fourth decade with show

WASHINGTON– The Peoria Area Civic Chorale will observe their 40th anniversary with a final upcoming performance of the season. It will take place May 5-6 at Five Points with a 7:30 p.m. start both days. They will perform An American Rhapsody: Gershwin and Friends. Other highlights will include a solo by guest artist and Bradley University voice instructor Dr. Miracle Amah, the PACC’s youth chorus along with a children’s festival program. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for groups of 10 more and $8 for students. Those can be obtained by phone at (309) 693-6725, at the door at Five Points or online at www.peoriacivicchorale.org.

Rotary pork chop to sponsor fundraiser

EUREKA- The Rotary Club will hold its semi-annual pork chop meal fundraiser May 11 and 12 at the local Goodfield Bank located along S. Main Street (Illinois Route 117) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until sold out. The meal includes a pork chop sandwich, chips and a drink. Cost is $ 7. Tickets can be purchased from any Rotary member or on site.

Clean up day slated for museum

ROANOKE – A cleanup event has been scheduled for the Hunzinger Museum located in the park. It is set for May 20 from 8 to 10 a.m. Supplies and sweepers will be available for volunteers to use. For more information, contact Linda Hodel, (309) 824-1331.